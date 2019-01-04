Home Cities Chennai

Boy ‘left behind’ by sozzled dad found at stranger’s place

A five-year-old boy, who was taken to a TASMAC outlet by his father at Oragadam and who went missing, was rescued in 12 hours by the Kancheepuram police on Thursday.

Published: 04th January 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy, who was taken to a TASMAC outlet by his father at Oragadam and who went missing, was rescued in 12 hours by the Kancheepuram police on Thursday. Police said the couple Guruprasad and Muruguammal had three children, Kumaraguru, 5, being the eldest. The family resided in Palur in Kancheepuram district.

“Around 12 noon on Wednesday, Guruprasad took his son to the TASMAC shop situated four km from his house and asked him to wait outside. As the boy was waiting on the road for his father, Guruprasad was drunk and slept at the TASMAC unit. Four hours later, Guruprasad came out and found his son missing,” said a police source.

Subsequently, he went looking for his son and could not find him. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Oragadam police who formed a team to trace the boy.

They scanned CCTV footages and found a man clad in dhoti and shirt walking the boy to his house. Based on the footage, the man was traced and the boy rescued from the man’s house.

A senior police officer said, “The boy was found alone in the house and we have launched a hunt for the man. “Only after investigation we will know the man’s intention of taking away the boy,” the officer said and added that Murug-uammal was away at her mother’s house where she had delivered a baby two months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TASMAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp