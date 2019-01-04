Boy ‘left behind’ by sozzled dad found at stranger’s place

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy, who was taken to a TASMAC outlet by his father at Oragadam and who went missing, was rescued in 12 hours by the Kancheepuram police on Thursday. Police said the couple Guruprasad and Muruguammal had three children, Kumaraguru, 5, being the eldest. The family resided in Palur in Kancheepuram district.

“Around 12 noon on Wednesday, Guruprasad took his son to the TASMAC shop situated four km from his house and asked him to wait outside. As the boy was waiting on the road for his father, Guruprasad was drunk and slept at the TASMAC unit. Four hours later, Guruprasad came out and found his son missing,” said a police source.

Subsequently, he went looking for his son and could not find him. Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the Oragadam police who formed a team to trace the boy.

They scanned CCTV footages and found a man clad in dhoti and shirt walking the boy to his house. Based on the footage, the man was traced and the boy rescued from the man’s house.

A senior police officer said, “The boy was found alone in the house and we have launched a hunt for the man. “Only after investigation we will know the man’s intention of taking away the boy,” the officer said and added that Murug-uammal was away at her mother’s house where she had delivered a baby two months ago.