CB-CID to probe plaint against DVAC official

Published: 04th January 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday gave green signal for a CB-CID to probe the sexual harassment complaint against S Murugan, joint director of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). 

The complaint was filed by a woman officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police in April 2018. A single-member bench of the High Court had issued an interim stay for CB-CID probe in September on a petition by Murugan. A two-member bench consisting of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth set aside the interim order.

“The interim orders dated September 10 have been obtained in a writ petition and miscellaneous petitions that were yet unnumbered as on that date and upon an erroneous representation of the petitioner about the category of cases,” said the bench in its order on Thursday.

