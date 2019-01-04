Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court refuses to restrain ECI from holding bye-election

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the Election Commission of India (ECI) from holding by-election to Tiruvarur Assembly constituency. 

Karunanidhi

Tiruvarur was the constituency of Late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday refused to restrain the Election Commission of India (ECI) from holding bye-election to Tiruvarur Assembly constituency. A PIL in this regard was filed by V Sathyanarayanan, general secretary of Kaveri Delta Farmers Union pointing out that relief work following Cyclone Gaja was underway in the district, and enforcement of the model code of conduct could affect the same. 

The petitioner’s counsel NGR Prasad also submitted that if the election process is allowed to be continued, it will definitely lead to an “undemocratic exercise” and there will not be a free and fair election. Further, he claimed that residents of Tiruvarur are also not in a mood to participate in the said election process for the reason that their livelihood has been gravely affected by Cyclone Gaja. He prayed for appropriate orders to postpone the election.  

Rejecting the submission, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam pointed out that Article 324 of the Constitution confers powers on the ECI for superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls and the conduct of all elections, including by-elections. “Unless it is specifically alleged and substantiated that the ECI had exercised its powers in a mala fide and arbitrary manner, the election process, once commenced, cannot be stalled.”

The petitioner did not quote any specific incidents as to the mala fide and arbitrary exercise of power on the part of the ECI. The submission of the petitioner that people may not be able to celebrate Pongal lacks merit and substance for the reason that it is not as if the election/by-election is being held for the first time during the festival season, the court observed. 

