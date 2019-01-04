Local trains to skip stoppage in this section

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to line block to facilitate engineering works of ballast renewal at Tiruvallur station in Chennai - Arakkonam section, Southern Railways has announced a change in train operation.

The Chennai - Tiruvallur local leaving Chennai at 11.45 pm on January 4, and Chennai Beach - Arakkonam local leaving Chennai Beach at 1.20 am on January 5, will be diverted to run on Down Fast Line between Thiruninravur - Kadambattur stations and will not stop at Veppampattu and Sevvapet Road.

The Arakkonam - Chennai local leaving Arakkonam at 3.45 am and Thiruvallur - Chennai local leaving Tiruvallur at 3.45 am on January 5, will be diverted to run on fast line between Tiruvallur - Thiruninravur stations and will not stop at Putlur.