Man hacked to death at Annanagar

A man aged 36, who, police said, was a 'reformed gangster' was hacked to death at Annanagar allegedly by a rival group on Wednesday.  

CHENNAI: A man aged 36, who, police said, was a ‘reformed gangster’ was hacked to death at Annanagar allegedly by a rival group on Wednesday.  Six persons, including two juveniles, were arrested, while one is stated to be absconding, in connection with the crime.

Police said P Santhanam (36) of Annai Sathya Main Road at Annanagar had been working as a house painter for the last few years. “Many years ago, he was an aide of a gangster Radhakrishnan from Arumbakkam. He had not indulged in any criminal activity for the past five years, after he came out of prison,” a police officer said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm at Annai Sathya Nagar main road-8th street junction, a few metres away from his house, when he was returning from work on his two-wheeler.
A gang intercepted him and threw chilli powder on his face. When he lost his balance and fell off the bike, the gang attacked him with deadly weapons and escaped. Santhanam had multiple cut injuries on his face, the officer said. Passers-by rushed him to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’. 

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s mother Sheeba Rani alleged that police did not arrest the suspects after they attacked him on previous occasions.

Police arrested R Sathish (25), E Joseph (19), K Hari (20), D Vimal (20) and two juveniles. One more person, E Robert (21) is stated to be absconding. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Robert and Sathish wanted to take revenge on Santhanam as they were attacked by him six years ago.

23-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

Chennai: In a hit-and-run case, a 23-year-old man who was riding his motorbike died after he was knocked down by a car on the flyover near Gandhi Mandapam on Thursday morning. Police said that the deceased, P Ramakrishnan, of Thousand Lights, had got a job offer from a bank on Wednesday and was on his way to inform his friends about it.

“He was riding his two-wheeler towards Tambaram. On the flyover, a car coming in the opposite direction, collided head-on with the biker, killing him on the spot,” said a police officer. The car driver fled the scene and the public who witnessed the accident, failed to note the registration number of the vehicle. Ramakrishnan was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police are trying to lift the CCTV footage for the registration number of the vehicle.

Man slips off lift at thermal power plant, dies

Chennai: A 44-year-old man who was repairing a lift at a thermal power plant at Minjur here, allegedly slipped and died on Wednesday evening. Police said that the deceased, Raji, a resident of Minjur, had gone to the plant to repair the lift. “As he was repairing the lift, he allegedly slipped  and fell off,” said a police source. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in the city where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered with the Minjur police station and further investigations are on. 

