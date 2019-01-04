More lower berths to be saved for elderly and women travelling alone

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elderly passengers and women travelling alone will now have a better chance of getting lower berths, thanks to the Indian Railways’ initiative of increasing the quota. The number of lower berths earmarked for the elderly and women travelling alone has been increased from four to seven per coach in sleeper class.

In AC three-tier and two-tier compartments, the number has gone up from two to four berths per coach. The move is expected to reduce the hassle caused to elderly citizens of having to negotiate with other passengers or seek the intervention of onboard staff to secure a lower berth.

The quota in lower berths for the elderly was introduced in 2016 as many were finding it difficult to climb up to the upper berth. Initially, two lower berths were earmarked per coach in sleeper class, which subsequently was increased to six in December 2018 and now seven in 2019. The quota increase was updated on the e-ticket booking system as recently as in the third week of December.

“The order to further increase it to seven was issued recently by the Railway Board and will be implemented soon,” said an IRCTC official. As far as Rajdhani/Duronto and fully AC trains are concerned, five lower berths in 3rd AC and four lower berths in 2nd AC class will be allotted per coach for senior citizen and single women passengers. The quota will be applicable only when an elderly person travels alone or two passengers travel on a single ticket (same PNR).

Almost double the number reserved now

