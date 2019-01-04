Six held for attack on Kerala hotel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Hotel Rain Drops run by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation on Greams Road was attacked, the Thousand Lights police arrested six persons on Thursday. The accused - Parthasarathy (43), Siva Vijayan (36), Sathishkumar (25), Sathyanathan (36), Velu (42) and Krishna (29) - were booked under different sections including damaging the property and murder threat.

They are from different parts of the city and belong to Hindu fringe groups, said police. A hunt has been launched for a few more suspects. Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a group of 10 men wearing saffron dhotis went to the hotel and raised slogans against Kerala government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue.

The men, later, hurled stones at the establishment damaging a few window panes and other glass items before escaping into the dark.