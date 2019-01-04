Home Cities Chennai

Tax levied on unauthorised city building questioned

The PIL wanted appropriate punitive action against the officials who had allowed the unauthorised construction.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second bench of the Madras High Court has wondered as to how municipal taxes had been levied and collected in respect of the unauthorised building in Vadapalani, which was devastated in a major fire killing four persons on May 7, 2017.

As per the regulations in force, no such tax can be collected from unauthorised constructions without authorisation and sanction of the plan. But, the court was told that the department had collected the tax from the owners of the Vadapalani building, the bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth pointed out on Thursday.

And the bench directed the authorities concerned, to file a detailed affidavit in this regard in two weeks.
On the issue relating to payment of compensation to the family members of the deceased persons and the injured, the Additional Advocate-General submitted that they would offer legal aid. However, the victims had chosen to engage their own counsel, he added.

The bench said that it had directed the TN  State Legal Services Authority to assist the family members of the deceased and the injured, for payment of adequate compensation. But it had not received any report from the member-secretary, it added and directed him to do so within three weeks.

As regards the punishment for the officials, who had erred, the Corporation had filed an affidavit. And the bench took it on record. It, however, restrained itself from expressing any opinion on the adequacy of the punishment, as of now.

The status report on the criminal investigation and the trial against the builder should be filed before the officials concerned within three weeks, the bench added and posted the PIL petition from Traffic K R Ramaswamy for further hearing on January 24. The PIL wanted appropriate punitive action against the officials who had allowed the unauthorised construction.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp