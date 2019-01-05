Home Cities Chennai

42nd edition of Chennai Book Fair inaugurated; to continue till January 20

The 42nd Chennai Book Fair kicked off to a ‘good’ response on Friday with 812 stalls this year, at the Nandanam YMCA grounds. 

Published: 05th January 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visits a stall after inaugurating the 42nd Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 42nd Chennai Book Fair kicked off to a ‘good’ response on Friday with 812 stalls this year, at the Nandanam YMCA grounds. The number of stalls in the fair, which is to go on until January 20, has gone up from 708 last year. 

Inaugurating the fair, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “It is important that parents cultivate the habit of reading so as to encourage the same in their children. Children learn more from the actions of their parents rather than from their words.”

The fair will have one of its longest runs this year, going on for 17 days. Visitors this year will also be able to book their entry tickets online at www.bapasi.com, according to members of Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) who are organising the fair. 

Industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti and AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan were also present at the inaugural ceremony. 

On Saturday, a statue of ‘Tamizhannai’ will be inaugurated in the premises by Minister for Tamil Development, K Pandiarajan, according to a statement from BAPASI. 

Like every year, facilities to enable persons with disabilities to visit the fair without hassles has been ensured, said an organiser and member of BAPASI. 

The stalls, of which 487 are for Tamil books and 294 for English books apart from 13 Multimedia stalls, will be open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9pm on weekends and public holidays.
“Special arena has been arranged for interaction of authors and readers. Leading authors are expected to participate everyday in these interactive sessions,” according to the statement.

