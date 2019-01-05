‘Artistes should be able to do the unthinkable’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After performing around 15 concerts, renowned flautist Shashank Subramanyam seems to have had an eventful Margazhi this year. The artiste will be wrapping up his schedule for the music season with his last concert at the Phoenix MarketCity mall accompanied by a mridangist and a tabla player. Performing from the age of six, Shashank has an experience of more than three decades in the Carnatic circuit.

Talking about his upcoming performance, he says, “I will be presenting a few ragas from our traditions. It is a creative piece that lends a lot of inputs. Through this traditional concert, we will explore wonderful sounds of flutes of different dimension out of which the longest one would be that of a four feet-bass flute. The performance is not only about how music is presented but how you work around sounds,” said the instrumentalist. Shashank is one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 2017. The Grammy-nominated exponent of the flute goes down the memory lane of his first Margazhi performance in 1990.

“I performed in Mylapore with legendary musicians — T Rukmini on violin, Vikku Vinayakram on ghatam and Vellore Ramabhadran on mridangam. The next day, I performed at the Music Academy. We’re from Tirunelveli and l ive i n Bengaluru at present. My father would bring us to the city during the festival. We look forward to listening to my guru and other legendary musicians perform,” says Shashank. He feels that the musical season has evolved and the audience count has gone down. “I don’t find any difference between performing at a mall and a sabha.

In the latter, there are more classical-oriented listeners who have been going to a particular sabha for several decades. Depending on the audience, we tweak our performance. Our job is to mainly get them going throughout the performance. Chennai has a mix of an audience which listen to music regularly. It is going to be a floating population,” said Shashank. The flautist has a loyal set of patrons. This season has been a mixed bag with a variety of performances.

The artiste feels that it would be great if people extended their support to the instrumentalists and gave them a space to come up with what they really want. “Musicians should be let to do the unthinkable only then the art will evolve. The Margazhi season should also have newer avenues that include tradition and art,” he said. Shashank has enthralled the audience across the globe with his foreign performances. He will be playing with jazz musicians in Europe with an aim to fuse Carnatic and jazz music in an authentic manner. He will also tour the US.

There is a line up of other interesting performances and crossover projects with North Indian musicians. The flautist also wants to popularise Indian music among school children in Europe. (The artiste will perform at Phoenix MarketCity on January 6 at 6.30 pm.)