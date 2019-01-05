Beyond the ‘good touch, bad touch’ model

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a Friday afternoon, the auditorium of Women’s Christian College was filled with teachers from several private and government schools. They had gathered for an awareness campaign on the prevention of child sexual abuse by Bengaluru- based Muktha Foundation. The panel comprised eminent psychologists and academicians from different fields of psychology.

Among the dignitaries were Ashwini NV, founder of Muktha Foundation; Dr Sangeetha Makesh, founder of Psycafe and Chennai partner for the Muktha Foundation, and Sruthi C, a counseling psychologist. While good touch, bad touch, and, stranger, danger might be common while addressing child sexual abuse, Ashwini explored the lesser- known cues that are left unnoticed. “‘Child safety, national priority’ is our tagline.

We all must have attended sessions on this, but we forget about it soon enough. It would be highly effective if teachers take away the message and conduct workshops at their respective schools at the earliest. The idea of these sessions is to equip oneself and be prepared to help a child in trouble,” said Ashwini. Around 70 per cent of the abuse does not involve touch, and the commonly used methods of abuse are exhibitionism and voyeurism. Around 75-80 per cent of the perpetrators are from our immediate social circle. “Our team has developed a model for the kids, parents and teachers that give a complete picture of the type and tricks used by abusers.

Each letter in the word ‘Safety Rules’ stands for a caution cue — speak up, never be or feel alone, never fear, electronic device (boon and bane), touch (good, bad and unwanted), your intuition (go by your gut feeling), rewards (do not accept), undress (important clue), look (avoid based on the looks), encouraging secret (do not fall for their trap) and seize (never let them take control of you),” said Ashwini. She explained several aspects like types of abuse, warning signs, the behaviour of an abuser and myths. Some of the positive warning signs are inappropriate engagement with toys, nightmares and sleeping problems, becoming eventually secretive, drawing images, thinking of self or body as dirty, being surprised manner when spoken about abuse, change in eating habits, detachment, outbursts of anger, and bruises.

“A perpetrator might wait for 30 years to abuse the victim. An abuser usually gives inappropriate gifts, asks uncomfortable questions, has a desperate attitude and is lenient towards the child,” she said. A team of mental health professionals led by Ashwini will be travelling to all 29 state capitals and three union territories for 75 days to conduct over 150+ programmes to train over a lakh children and other stakeholders such as teachers, parents, NGO professionals, members of religious congregations, and community members to prevent child sexual abuse.