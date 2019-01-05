Chennai edition of Eco-Achievers Quiz for school students

By Express News Service

Rotary Club of Chennai Kilpauk will host the Chennai edition of the Eco-Achievers Quiz, an inter-school quiz competition at MOP Vaishnav College for Women on January 12. Each school can send up to two teams which will have one student each from classes 5, 6 and 7.

There is no participation fee for the event. The theme of the quiz is ‘Juxta’ where students will be questioned about nature- and wildlife- related topics from literature, science, movies, mythology etc. The winners from the city rounds will be pitted against each other in the national finale to be held in Mumbai in February, with free stay.

The top 3 teams of Chennai edition will be given trophies, certificates and backpacks from Skybags and many other prizes. Winners in the national finale will get cash prizes besides many other goodies. For registration of your school, send confirmation to rcckecoquiz@gmail.com. For details call: Vineeta Agarwal on 9789064611 or Latha Sivasubramaniam on 9282113739.