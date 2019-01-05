Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras and Phoenix MarketCity to conduct car race for tech enthusiasts

We are open to spot registrations,” says second-year Aerospace engineering student and organiser from IIT-M.

Published: 05th January 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

The width of the track will be 1.5 to 2 meters, and boundaries will be covered with bricks and tyres, with wooden planks, bricks, tunnels, tyres and bumpers as obstacles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since 2000, IIT Madras’s student-run tech festival, Shaastra, has been instrumental in bringing madcap ideas of students across the country under one roof, and they are back with this year’s edition. A string of events under categories including biogen, aerofest, business and coding is set to take place, but here’s what we are excited about — ‘Fire and Ice’ (Design and Build). For anyone who has a proclivity for races with radio-controlled cars, here’s where you should be this weekend — Phoenix MarketCity — as the mall, in association with IIT-M, is set to host an exciting car race with nitro-powered cars today and tomorrow. “We have about 16 teams that have registered so far, and the number is increasing by the hour. We are open to spot registrations,” says second-year Aerospace engineering student and organiser from IIT-M.

The event will give participants an opportunity to prove their RC driving skills in an intriguing format. Talking about the collaboration Murugan Rajan, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai, says, “We wanted to give our patrons an experience of racing as it has evolved over the years from being a hobby to a fun-filled outdoor activity. We have always believed in providing a wholesome experience to our customers each time they visit the mall.” (The prelims and the semifinals will take place today from 2.30 pm to 8 pm and the finals will take place tomorrow between 12 pm to 4 pm)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp