IIT Madras and Phoenix MarketCity to conduct car race for tech enthusiasts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since 2000, IIT Madras’s student-run tech festival, Shaastra, has been instrumental in bringing madcap ideas of students across the country under one roof, and they are back with this year’s edition. A string of events under categories including biogen, aerofest, business and coding is set to take place, but here’s what we are excited about — ‘Fire and Ice’ (Design and Build). For anyone who has a proclivity for races with radio-controlled cars, here’s where you should be this weekend — Phoenix MarketCity — as the mall, in association with IIT-M, is set to host an exciting car race with nitro-powered cars today and tomorrow. “We have about 16 teams that have registered so far, and the number is increasing by the hour. We are open to spot registrations,” says second-year Aerospace engineering student and organiser from IIT-M.

The event will give participants an opportunity to prove their RC driving skills in an intriguing format. Talking about the collaboration Murugan Rajan, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai, says, “We wanted to give our patrons an experience of racing as it has evolved over the years from being a hobby to a fun-filled outdoor activity. We have always believed in providing a wholesome experience to our customers each time they visit the mall.” (The prelims and the semifinals will take place today from 2.30 pm to 8 pm and the finals will take place tomorrow between 12 pm to 4 pm)