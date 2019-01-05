Home Cities Chennai

Know your village right here in the city

Satyabhama College in OMR was transformed into a village with people tilling and sowing land, playing traditional games and eating native delicacies while watching folk performances.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers teach students to till the soil and grow crops on college campus

By Express News Service

Satyabhama College in OMR was transformed into a village with people tilling and sowing land, playing traditional games and eating native delicacies while watching folk performances. Recreating the ambience of a village, the Village Ticket 2.0 festival, inaugurated on Thursday, recognises the three pillars of our village life — farmers who have created positive impact through traditional farming methods, artists who have treasured the traditional art forms and chefs who have passionately retained the diverse spice and taste of village food. For `100 you can play traditional games like uriyadi, nungu vandi, etc.

The farmers will educate you on how to till the land, sow crops, and different stages of agriculture. You can also watch more than 10 traditional dance performances. “One of the major attractions is Nalla Sandhai. We brought in small-time farmers who display native produce like rice, pulses, sugar and oils. Eighty farmers from 32 districts have gathered for the event,” said Hemachandran Logan, CEO of Brand Avatar, which is coorganising the event with citybased Grand Caterers.

There is a food festival which offers three menus — Kalyana Virunthu for vegetarians, Kari Virunthu and Gramathu Vitunthu for non-vegetarians. Urulai pottalam from Madurai, thattu vadai from Salem, biryani from Arcot and Dindigul, Nilgiris chicken curry, Hogenakkal fish fry from Dharmapuri are some of the delicacies you must try. “For teenagers born and raised in the city, this is a great way to know about village life, their traditions and day-to-day activities. Events like these are essential to keep our roots intact,” said R Selvamuthu, one of the visitors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp