Man arrested in Kanchipuram toddler kidnap case

During inquiry, Marimuthu allegedly told cops that he wanted to “look after” the child as he was staying alone.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from near a TASMAC shop at Kancheepuram and rescued a few hours later, police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident. 

Police said Marimuthu, a native of Tiruchy, was working at a construction site at Oragadam. On Wednesday afternoon, Guruprasad had taken his son Kumaraguru to a liquor shop and had asked him to wait outside while he got drunk and slept off. Four hours later, he came out and found his son missing. “Meanwhile, Marimuthu saw Kumaraguru standing near the Tasmac shop. Noting that nobody was there near the boy, he took him to his house,” said a police officer.

Marimuthu resides alone as his wife stays in Tiruvannamalai. “As he brought the boy home,  neighbours immediately alerted Marimuthu’s family. Fearing he might get caught, he took the child to Thirumullaivoyal where one of his relatives identified him,” said the officer. The police rushed to the spot and rescued the child and arrested Marimuthu.

