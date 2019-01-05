New footpaths, old encroachments

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a city where footpaths are either non-existent or encroached upon, spending a huge amount of money on ‘renovation’ of the pavements can only be considered a waste of tax payers’ money. A classic example of this can be witnessed on the streets of Adyar.

With grants from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF), the Bus Route Roads Department of Chennai Corporation revamped footpaths in 23 stretches in the city at an estimated cost of `22 crore. Of this, eight stretches in Adyar were revamped by the end of October. When CE visited the spot, we noticed several eateries and mechanic shops, in addition to cars and bikes parked illegally, occupying the renovated footpaths.

It is learned that most of these encroachments were removed in the previous encroachment removal drive in October 2018, but they cropped up again in the last two months. “When the Corporation discussed the proposal to beautify footpaths with us, we told them that this move would only result in the increase of encroachments. We also suggested setting up of concrete barricades to avoid encroachments. However, they went ahead with the plan, and what we anticipated has happened.

It is a mere waste of tax payers’ money,” said C Namachivayam, secretary, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA). Concurring, a long time resident of Adyar, C Ramakrishnan said, among the newly laid footpaths, the ones at Srinivasa Avenue, Kasthurba Nagar 3rd Cross Street, South Avenue Road, CSIR Road, Indra Nagar 1st Avenue, Besant Nagar, 3rd Avenue and Besant Avenue Road are all choked with encroachments.

“It has been over two decades since the encroachers refused to free up space, and the renovation has in fact given them a cleaner and wider space for their business.” A Corporation official from the zone, said, “While permanent encroachments are being removed from time to time, temporary encroachments like fruit and vegetable vendors who set shops for about six hours are coming back despite removal. We cannot do much and it requires individual participation from the public.”