Home Cities Chennai

New footpaths, old encroachments

In a city where footpaths are either non-existent or encroached upon, spending a huge amount of money on ‘renovation’ of the pavements can only be considered a waste of tax payers’ money.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Several eateries and mechanic shops, and illegally parked bikes occupy the newly renovated footpaths in Adyar  Tamizharasi Kannan

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a city where footpaths are either non-existent or encroached upon, spending a huge amount of money on ‘renovation’ of the pavements can only be considered a waste of tax payers’ money. A classic example of this can be witnessed on the streets of Adyar.

With grants from Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF), the Bus Route Roads Department of Chennai Corporation revamped footpaths in 23 stretches in the city at an estimated cost of `22 crore. Of this, eight stretches in Adyar were revamped by the end of October. When CE visited the spot, we noticed several eateries and mechanic shops, in addition to cars and bikes parked illegally, occupying the renovated footpaths.

It is learned that most of these encroachments were removed in the previous encroachment removal drive in October 2018, but they cropped up again in the last two months. “When the Corporation discussed the proposal to beautify footpaths with us, we told them that this move would only result in the increase of encroachments. We also suggested setting up of concrete barricades to avoid encroachments. However, they went ahead with the plan, and what we anticipated has happened.

It is a mere waste of tax payers’ money,” said C Namachivayam, secretary, Federation of Resident Associations of Adyar (FEDARA). Concurring, a long time resident of Adyar, C Ramakrishnan said, among the newly laid footpaths, the ones at Srinivasa Avenue, Kasthurba Nagar 3rd Cross Street, South Avenue Road, CSIR Road, Indra Nagar 1st Avenue, Besant Nagar, 3rd Avenue and Besant Avenue Road are all choked with encroachments.

“It has been over two decades since the encroachers refused to free up space, and the renovation has in fact given them a cleaner and wider space for their business.” A Corporation official from the zone, said, “While permanent encroachments are being removed from time to time, temporary encroachments like fruit and vegetable vendors who set shops for about six hours are coming back despite removal. We cannot do much and it requires individual participation from the public.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp