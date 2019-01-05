Over 350 canines compete in this year’s all-breeds championship dog show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 127th All Breeds Championship Dog Show hosted by Madras Canine Club took off on Friday, with pedigree breeds of Labradors, Rottweilers, Great Danes and Dobermanns competing nose-to-nose to ace agility, protection and obedience tests.

One of the participants at the

show, organised at Kumara

Rani Meena Muthiah College

in Adyar | Martin Louis

This year’s dog show which has received registrations from 355 dog owners across the country will be held till Sunday. The dogs will be judged by six international judges based on various factors to test their brain and body working abilities.

On Saturday and Sunday, within 11 breed categories, dogs belonging to all breeds, including native Indian breeds will participate in the show.

Some dog breeds which will be seen over these two days are Tibetan Mastiff, French Bulldog, Afghan Hound, Belgian Shepherd, Shetland Sheep, Welsh Corgi, Amercian Akita, Pomeranian, Dalmation and English Setter. Among the native Indian Breeds Chippiparai, Kombai, Rajapalayam, and Smaller Indian Spitz will be present at the show.

Siddhartha S, Secretary of the canine club said that the 11th category is exclusively set aside for the native Indian breeds whose talent and shrewdness need to be showcased at an international level. “Our aim is to promote and popularise Indian breeds in international dog shows. We want to get our Indian breeds into limelight of world dog shows. One such breed is Rajapalayam. We particularly chose this breed as there is a significant number of Rajapalayams in the country and also because of their consistent breed characteristics,” he said.

Out of the 50 breeds of dogs, eight winners will be selected by the judges and will be later given awards on Sunday. “These kinds of events also give the public an opportunity to educate themselves more about our four-legged friends,” he said.

The dog show is held on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am-5 pm at the sports ground of Kumara Rani Meena Muthiah College of Arts and Science at Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.