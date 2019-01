Power supply will be cut today for maintenance

By Express News Service

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas between 9 am and 4 pm on January 5 in view of maintenance works: Periyar Nagar : GKM Colony (24 th to 27 th St), Periyar Nagar 14th to 21st St, Muthukumarappa St, Karunanithi St, Pillaiyar Koil St, Annai Anjugam Nagar, Thalamuthu St, Venkataraman salai, Paper Mills Road, SRP Colony, Jaganathan salai, SRP colony, Periyar Nagar, Paper Mills Road, Jawahar Nagar, KC garden, SRP Koil St North and South, Lakshman East and West, 70 feet Road, Vetri Nagar, Velan Nagar, Kuppusamy

St, Sivaprakasam St, Lakshmipuram, Kolathur, Poompuhar Nagar, Vasantham Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Kamaraj St, Ambedkar Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Dhanrajpuram, Subramaniypuram, Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Kannaki Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Sivasakthi Nagar, RH Road, T Nagar colony, Sakthi Vinayagar Koil St, Anna Statue, Teachers’s Colony, Kadappa Road, Sarathi Nagar, Villivakkam Road, Ganesh Nagar, Harbour Colony, Selvaraj Nagar, GKM colony, Janaki Ram Reddy colony, Nethaji Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, RH Road, Anjugam Nagar 1-12 th St, Samuthriya colony 1-5 th St, Girija Nagar East, Vetrivel Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, MN Nagar, Kizhaku Mada Veethi, Palli Salai, Bajanai Koil St, Sannathi St, Gangaiamman Koil St, KS Nagar, Kamarajar salai, Vasantham Nagar, Yamuna Nagar, Poombuhar Nagar part, V.V.Nagar, Janaki Ram Reddy colony, Nethaji Nagar, Srinivasan Nagar, RH Road, V.V.Nagar, Rajaji Nagar.

Puzhal: Kathirvedu, Kavangarai, Surapet, Padmavathy Nagar, Balavinayagar Nagar, Gandhi Road, J.P Nagar, Thiruneelagandar Nagar, Nagappa Estate.