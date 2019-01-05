Reeling under ban, banks to help plastic units switch business

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the small traders dealing with plastic products banned by the government are gearing up to face the onslaught, State-run banks are coming forward to help them switch over to other businesses. According to plastic manufacturers’ associations own numbers, about two lakh jobs could be lost due to the ban.

The Indian Bank has spearheaded the initiative by making an all-out effort to reach out to affected units and provide them loans to switch over to other businesses. The bank, on Friday, organised a special support and outreach programme for micro, small and medium enterprises in Tiruvallur, a hub for plastic units.

The Indian Bank CEO Padmaja Chunduru said the initiative was being conducted to support the Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to ban single-use plastic products. “We are planning to reach out to affected plastic units and provide them loans to switch easily to other businesses.”

She also urged the units to register with the Goods and Service Tax regime and file IT return on time to be better eligible for loans. “MSMEs should work on their projections properly and keep necessary documents ready to ensure easy disposal of loan applications via the online portal,” she said.

Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar advised the MSMEs to make use of the banks’ help effectively “as they have now come to your doorstep.” During the support and outreach programme, in-principle sanction letters amounting to `19 crore were handed over to over 50 enterprises by different branches of Indian Bank in Tiruvallur district.

“After the plastic ban, I was worried about my livelihood,” said K Damodaran, who manufactures plastic bags. “Now, I shall apply for a loan and switch to the manufacture of jute bags.”