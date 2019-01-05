St. Thomas Mount Cantonment Hospital wins Raksha Mantri Award

Ramah Srinivasan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cantonment Board of St. Thomas Mount-cum- Pallavaram, established in 1774, is the second oldest Cantonment in India. This Cantonment board maintains two 10-bedded hospitals — one at Pallavaram and the other at St. Thomas Mount. The St. Thomas Mount Hospital started functioning in 1964 and it was inaugurated by the then chief minister of Tamil Nadu, K Kamaraj. Both these hospitals provide a variety of services in allopathy, ayush, siddha, physiotheray, dental care and sonology, and Grade 1 Lab facility at the most nominal costs.

The hospital management system has been well established with the sole aim of providing integrated and effective health services and solutions to the Cantonment public. Various central and state health schemes have also been adopted and are made available to the public.

A total of 1,37,860 patients have benefitted from the outdoor medical facility between January 2018 and November 2018. Monthly mobile medical camps are also organised in collaboration with reputed hospitals for providing specialised treatments free of cost. One day I had the good fortune of witnessing the efficiency and the hygiene with which the hospital was run.

It had been my desire to visit the St. Thomas Mount Church. After a good visit to the church, my friend, who is the chief medical officer took me to the St. Thomas Mount Hospital for a visit. I can call it a learning experience than a visit. In general, hospitals bring to us memories of sick people, not-so-clean surroundings and shabby beds and poorly provided consultant rooms for the doctors. But it was not so here. I was amazed at the green picture that the garden which formed the foreground to the hospital presented. There were numerous flowering shrubs and green trees which reminded me of the slogan ‘Pasumai Thayagam’. Inside the hospital, you are welcomed warmly and registered at the reception counter for treatment. Staff members are patient and understanding with the public and take time off to listen and guide them.

The entire hospital stands out because of its hygienic and clean ambience. The beds are well made, the equipment is kept ready and the nurses and doctors are professionally clad. No patient that I saw went out unhappy or dissatisfied. And mind you, the number of waiting patients on that particular morning session was about 30 or 40. My friend, the chief medical officer, took time off to treat each one of them before finding time to drop me off.

That is the kind of dedication each and every member of the hospital showed. I will not be overstating when I say that my experience in that hospital was akin to one which I get in a corporate hospitals. Besides, I was thrown off ground looking at all the services they provided at nominal charges. It is no wonder that from 62 Cantonments all over India, St. Thomas Mount-cum-Pallavaram Hospital won the Raksha Mantri Award 2018. HE Harsha, CEO and Dr M Devi, senior medical officer in-charge received the award from Defence Minister Nirmala Sethuraman, on December 24, 2018.