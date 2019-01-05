Home Cities Chennai

This artist captures Carnatic musicians in all their glory

Anirudh’s a constant learner and searches for inspiration in every nook and corner.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Anirudh will exhibit his artworks from today to January 15 from 10 am to 8 pm at Sarangi, Luz Church Road, Mylapore

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cross-hatched pen and ink sketches of Carnatic musicians in a state of trance — closed eyes, gesticulating hands — captured in all their glory, in black and white is what Anirudh Srinivasan, a young artist will be exhibiting at ‘Artistes by Artist’, a solo exhibition curated by Margazhi. org at Sarangi The Kanjivaram Sari Store.

“My journey as an artist began when I was three years old. I often used to scribble on walls, and learned a lot by imitating my mother and grandfather who were good artists. Eventually, not only did I invest more time in making sketches, but also knew I loved doing it,” shares Anirudh. He specialises in hyper-realism, a genre of painting that resembles high-resolution photographs.

“I learned art from Kamala Ravikumar for about seven years. Every time I did something creative and beautiful, it satisfied and also fascinated me. It served as a driving force to create more work,” he shares. About three years ago, when he started sharing his artworks on his Instagram handle, he turned quite a few heads. “The response was really good. My friends and family were supportive and encouraged me to do more of what I was doing,” says Anirudh, who has over 2,000 followers. Anirudh will be exhibiting about 18 sketches of artistes including Sudha Ragunathan, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, TM Krishna, and Rajesh Vaidhya. “In 2016, a friend wanted me to make a sketch of MS Subbulakshmi.

After that, I continued sketching other artistes too and the collection organically expanded,” he says. His love for Carnatic music and the urge to contribute to the music fraternity pushed him to work on this Margazhi series. “I enjoy Carnatic music, so that’s what inspired me to do it. I tried capturing the moment, where artistes are in a different world, oblivious of what’s going on around them. That’s what I wanted to convey through my sketches,” he says. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and turned to art after graduation. “I switched my major to design.

I want to pursue a full-fledged career in art...but, in the current age and time it’s hard to depend on classic art for a living, so I am currently focusing on digital media and animation,” he says. Anirudh’s a constant learner and searches for inspiration in every nook and corner. “I cycle, play soccer and every time I get good ideas, I go to my study room and start drawing. But, I also wait for the right ideas,” he shares. Learning the nuances of art forms block by block, Anirudh dreams of crafting his signature style in the future. “There are only a few thousand artists who specialise in realism. Like artist Emanuel Dascanio, who does flawless hyper-realistic artworks in big sizes, I would like to try my hands at it too,” Anirudh says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp