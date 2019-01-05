TVS sets up installation using bike parts in Chennai's Ampa Skywalk mall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Using all the parts of a TVS NTORQ 125 two-wheeler, a one-of-a-kind installation has been set-up at PVR Ampa Skywalk in Anna Nagar by TVS motors.

This installation which goes by the name NTORQ-o-TRON, was built by a Bengaluru based artist, based on the movie ‘Transformers’ theme.”NTORQ-o-TRON, a TVS NTORQ inspired ‘Transformer’, resembles the scooter’s characteristic style, performance and technology which is likened to the Transformers universe,” said a press release.

This model will be installed at select PVR malls in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. Designed for the youth, the TVS NTORQ 125 has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with a CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine. The scooter also marks the launch of an new technology platform - TVS SmartXonnect - making it a connected scooter.