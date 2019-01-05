Home Cities Chennai

Woman dies after scuffle with mentally-ill son in Chennai

Due to his mental illness, Darwin had been admitted to a private home in Iyyappanthangal.

Published: 05th January 2019 12:30 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mentally-ill man allegedly assaulted his sexagenarian mother, leading to her death. Thangamani Paul (64) sustained head injuries allegedly after her son D Darwin Manohar (38)  pushed her following a verbal dispute. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday after spending 6 days in hospital. 

Due to his mental illness, Darwin had been admitted to a private home in Iyyappanthangal. Thangamani was living with her daughter and family in Adambakkam. “Darwin had come home for Christmas. On December 29, when no one was around, the mother-son duo got into a verbal spat,” said a police official. “In the melee, Darwin pushed his mother against the wall.”

When his younger sister Jeni came home, she noticed her mother lying unconscious and rushed her to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. She succumbed on Thursday. But Jeni has claimed that the head injury was minor and that her mother had died of a liver complication. Police have sent the body for a postmortem.

Gold, silver burgled from locked house

Around 16 sovereigns of gold and one kg of silver was stolen from a locked house at Madhavaram. The incident happened when the residents of the house had gone to their relatives’ place to celebrate New Year. When they returned on Thursday, they found the locks of the door tampered with.

