A ‘breathless’ support for two causes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For most, a marathon is a test of months of training and effort. But for Additional director of Police K Jayanth Murali, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, the Chennai Marathon was a test of his dedication, ideals and stamina.

On Sunday, the 56-year old ran 42.1 km, from Nandanam to Uthandi, with his mouth taped, to set the Asian Record. “When people read that someone sets a record, they are curious to find out the reason. I set this record for a cause,” said Jayanth.

He ran the marathon with posters supporting the plastic ban and promoting organ donation. Jayanth wants people to understand the ecological impact their actions have on the environment. “I hope that people not only follow the ban, but also discourage others from using single-use plastic. They can bring this to the notice of the authorities, who can take strict action in the implementation of this law. I hope this law is translated in action, and does not remain on paper,” he said.

Organ donation is another cause close to his heart. “Only three per cent of India’s organ needs are met. In the Dream Marathon, I set the Asian Record for the half marathon, we got 1,000 registrations. I hope it happens this time, too,” he said. He hopes that people’s common misconceptions about organ donation — that the soul would not be allowed to rest — would be broken through awareness.

Although he got breathless at many stretches, Jayanth’s three months of training, where he practised breathing exercises strenuously, paid off.