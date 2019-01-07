All ‘the help’ you need

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In December 2018, popular city-based culinary expert Chitra Viswanathan took to her Facebook page and wrote a moving tribute to her long-time live-in maid, Shanthi. ‘A post about my maid? No, a tribute!…’ wrote the 79-year-old. We headed straight to her home in Adyar, and in an hour-long conversation with the duo, traced 43-year-old Shanthi’s not-so-ordinary journey.

Born and raised in Mangalam, a village in Musiri, Trichy, Shanthi had no qualms about growing up in a family that was borderline dysfunctional, in fact, she tells us that she thought it was normal. “My parents were farmers and the profession was our bread and butter. I can’t remember having regular conversations at my house. The memories are hazy. Even today, we are not on talking terms,” says Shanthi, as she sits cross-legged on the floor, in a salmon-coloured sari.

Her gleaming gold earrings momentarily distract us from the conversation. She smiles and says, “I bought it with my savings, this Deepavali. This is the first piece of jewellery that I have bought for myself. I am slowly learning about self-care.”

Picking up from where she left off, Shanthi narrates about her five-year halt in Chennai when she was 14. “I studied till class 8 in my village and then moved here to a relative’s house in Kilpauk. I worked as a maid in a few households and earned about `10 per day,” she says.

When Shanthi turned 20, she was called back to the village and married off. “He was my mother’s cousin brother, a well-educated man, a teacher. But back then, opportunities to land in a good, well-paying job was bleak. So, the two of us worked in agricultural fields and ran the house by doing daily-wage jobs. Life was good. But, our happiness didn’t last long, ” says the mother of two.

Shanthi’s husband got into a verbal spat with her mother in an inebriated state. Before one could intervene, he set himself ablaze and succumbed to death. “I vividly remember that day — We had our ‘Oor Thiruvizha’. He was drunk and they had a petty dispute. The situation escalated and in a blink, I saw him burn, right in front of my eyes,” she says, still in shock.

After several sleepless nights, and two years of enduring a ‘meaningless life’ in the village, she took a decision, packed her bags and reached Chennai. “I left my children under the care of my mother. She took care of them for a while. After that, they moved into hostels. From the time I left them, they have mostly been on their own. Before my younger daughter could complete class 10 in Musiri, some of our relatives took her back to the village and got her married. She’s now 23 years old and has a child. Her husband is a good man...he doesn’t drink. So I am at peace,” she smiles.

It was during such troubled times that Shanthi found solace in Chitra’s house. She joined Chitra about 15 years ago as a maid for a salary of `1,000. “When she joined us, she was thin and famished and I could see the apprehension in her eyes. My home was her first exposure to gas stoves, pressure cooker, mixie, grinder, washing machine and so on. But, she was a good learner,” says Chitra.

Today, Shanthi has become more social, enjoys reading the newspaper and is familiar with the country’s political scenario. “When I came to the city, I had lost interest to do anything beyond work. My focus was on earning enough to raise my children. But slowly, after they settled in life, I came out of my shell. Being here has exposed me to newer things...but, I am also rooted in my village traditions,” she tells us.

But, “Shanthi has blossomed,” says Chitra. From ironing clothes, watching television soaps in the evening to opening a bank account, managing her finances and shopping for herself, she does it all. She also owns a smartphone and an ATM card. “I am yet to learn to use the card, but I can use the phone,” says Shanthi.

Over the years, more after the demise of Chitra’s husband, the duo have become mutually dependent on each other. From evening walks to discussing daily news, they do it all. “I have a newspaper subscription just for her, ” says Chitra.

As the duo prepare to pose away for the camera, Shanthi springs up and says, “My dream is to build my own house and to continue living an independent and dignified life in my village. I wouldn’t be this if not for what she has given and taught me, ” says Shanthi. Chitra asks her to smile for the picture and she open-heartedly laughs. Our heart feels warm and fuzzy. In the wake of several ‘sisterhood’ and ‘women helping women’ stories doing the rounds, this is one story that will stay with us for a long time.

Self sufficient

From ironing clothes, watching television soaps, and opening a bank account, to managing her finances and shopping, she does it all. She also owns a smartphone and an ATM card. “I am yet to learn to use the card,” says Shanthi.