Armed Reserve personnel ‘stalks’ woman Sub-Inspector, held

The Egmore police arrested an Armed Reserve personnel for allegedly stalking a woman sub-inspector, on Saturday.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Egmore police arrested an Armed Reserve personnel for allegedly stalking a woman sub-inspector, on Saturday. Police said, the woman SI is married and has a child. “Last year, she had gone for training in Vellore, when she befriended Balachandran, an AR personnel,” said a police officer.
Recently, he proposed to her despite knowing that she was married and the victim decided to stop talking to him. But he kept on calling her over phone.

The officer added that on Saturday, they decided to meet and put an end to everything. The woman called Balachandran to Chennai. “After they met at Egmore, he allegedly tried to tie a ‘thali’ and the woman raised an alarm. Following this, she filed a plaint with Egmore police. 

