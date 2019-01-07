Home Cities Chennai

Celebrating 80 years of an economist and educator

Palanisamy Sathasivam was the chief guest at the event  D Kishore Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ballroom at Le Royal Meridian in Guindy was filled with people gathered to celebrate the 80th birthday of businessman, educator and chairman of the PDGP Group of Companies, Palani G Periasamy, on Saturday.

Born in Namakkal, Periasamy is known for establishing Dharani Sugars and Chemicals Limited. He opened a sugar mill in Tiruchy in 1987, with the support from former chief minister MG Ramachandran. Later, the businessman shifted to construction and development in the Tamil Nadu. 

In the 1960s, Periasamy moved to the US and held various teaching positions including director of graduate studies at the School of Business in the University of Baltimore, from 1968 to 1987. Speaking of Periasamy’s academic achievements, Governor of Kerala and chief guest Palanisamy Sathasivam, said, “What has struck me as significant is that even while studying and doing research in an American university, he [Periasamy] was keen on selecting Indian topics and the Indian economic scenario for his academic enquiries.”Following his return to India and establishment of his business, Periasamy went on to set up various schools and colleges across the state, including the PGP Polytechnic, PGP College of Nursing, Dharani Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and PGP International School.

“This is a man who received a gold medal in school and college, came from humble beginnings, and worked hard to study in America. Despite all this, he has ensured the education of many from our country in America. Over there, there is a $10 fee that must be paid with your applications. Our children here can’t afford that. But Periasamy told everyone when he was in the US, ‘Send me your applications, and I will pay that $10 and submit your applications’. This is the kind of man Periasamy is,” said MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

In his speech, Periasamy thanked all those who had wished him. K Veeramani, president of the Dravidar Kazhagam, GK Vasan, president of the Tamil Maanila Congress, C Ponnian, organising committee member of the AIADMK, and poet and lyricist Vairamuthu attended  the event.

