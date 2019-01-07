Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Chided by senior, nursing student bids suicide

College officials ruled out it to be a case of ragging, but said that a senior student merely scolded her for handling a syringe, which is not part of the curriculum for the first-year students.

Published: 07th January 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first-year nursing student in a government medical college in the city on Saturday allegedly attempted to kill self after she was chided by her senior. 
College officials ruled out it to be a case of ragging, but said that a senior student merely scolded her for handling a syringe, which is not part of the curriculum for the first-year students.

“The student was posted on clinical duty as part of her curriculum on Saturday. First-year students are usually trained in patient care. In the second year only, they will handle injections. But, on the day, she allegedly was assisting a doctor in the ward and was seen handling injection. A second-year student, who saw injection in her hand, shouted at her, saying that as a first-year student, she was not supposed to handle injection,” said the vice-principal of the college.

After returning to her hostel room, she reportedly consumed tablets prescribed for her father and in a few minutes, she herself informed one of her classmates about her action. The hostel  warden alerted the college management and the girl was hospitalised. The vice-principal said the girl’s condition was stable and discharged on Sunday and her parents took her home. 

It was  said the 17-year old student was staying away from home for the first time in her life. “The student was already feeling home sick as this is her first experience of staying away from home. Her senior’s outburst added to her sickness,” the vice-principal claimed.
If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 the State Health department helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

CISF personnel goes missing
Chennai: A missing complaint has been filed concerning a 27-year-old CISF personnel at New Washermanpet station on Saturday. Police said, Naresh, attached with the Central Industrial Security Force, was deployed at the High Court campus for duty. On Saturday, he had to report for duty at 8 am and never turned up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
government medical college suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp