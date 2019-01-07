Chennai: Chided by senior, nursing student bids suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first-year nursing student in a government medical college in the city on Saturday allegedly attempted to kill self after she was chided by her senior.

College officials ruled out it to be a case of ragging, but said that a senior student merely scolded her for handling a syringe, which is not part of the curriculum for the first-year students.

“The student was posted on clinical duty as part of her curriculum on Saturday. First-year students are usually trained in patient care. In the second year only, they will handle injections. But, on the day, she allegedly was assisting a doctor in the ward and was seen handling injection. A second-year student, who saw injection in her hand, shouted at her, saying that as a first-year student, she was not supposed to handle injection,” said the vice-principal of the college.

After returning to her hostel room, she reportedly consumed tablets prescribed for her father and in a few minutes, she herself informed one of her classmates about her action. The hostel warden alerted the college management and the girl was hospitalised. The vice-principal said the girl’s condition was stable and discharged on Sunday and her parents took her home.

It was said the 17-year old student was staying away from home for the first time in her life. “The student was already feeling home sick as this is her first experience of staying away from home. Her senior’s outburst added to her sickness,” the vice-principal claimed.

If you are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 the State Health department helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

CISF personnel goes missing

Chennai: A missing complaint has been filed concerning a 27-year-old CISF personnel at New Washermanpet station on Saturday. Police said, Naresh, attached with the Central Industrial Security Force, was deployed at the High Court campus for duty. On Saturday, he had to report for duty at 8 am and never turned up.