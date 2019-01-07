Class 1 girl drowns in pond near home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a pond near her house at Pallavaram on Saturday afternoon. Swathi, the victim and daughter of Murugan and Gayathri, was studying in class 1 in a private school at Polichalur.

“After returning from school on Saturday, she was playing with her friends near her house and accidentally fell into the pond,” said a police source. After her friends informed her parents, information was passed on to the fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and fished out Swathi’s body. The body was sent to Chromepet GH for autopsy. Shankar Nagar police registered a case.