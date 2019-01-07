Doing it the Anglo way

Home Cities Chennai

This will be an opportunity for Anglo Indians to take a walk down memory lane and celebrate their rich culture and heritage.

CHENNAI: The 11th World Anglo Indian Reunion will be celebrated from January 7 to January 13. In an effort to bring together the members of the community from different parts of the world in Chennai, for the first time, a list of festivals and programmes have been planned. This will be an opportunity for Anglo Indians to take a walk down memory lane and celebrate their rich culture and heritage. One such interesting event —  A Literary Banquet — will have a few Anglo-Indian books and the authors who penned them. 

CE caught up with Sangeetha Shinde Tee, a Greece-based author, who will launch her book The Book of Anglo-Indian Tales. Having grown up and studied in an Anglo-Indian-dominated community, her conversations with the members sort of snowballed into a whole new compilation of short stories revolving around 50 characters. She penned the stories, which are a reflection of her fond memories, in a span of one month.

“My book is a compilation of short stories. The chapter begins with an Anglo-Indian girl living in an orthodox Tamil Christian family. Betrayal, unrequited love and human aspiration come full circle as the characters in the book are united in friendship and share journey in a set of twelve interconnected stories that explore the human condition from the point of view of this enduring and unique community,” says Sangeetha, the author.

“I’m grateful to the community. Anglo-Indians are a niche part of the population in India. They’re wonderful people to hang out with and have great stories to tell. I’m looking forward to meeting other like-minded people at the literary festival. We’d love to share and enlighten each other on new topics and unseen sides of the community. They deserve a mention,” she says. 

The literary event offers an interesting list of books and authors including Anglo-Indian cuisine by Bridget White, Kipling’s Daughter by Shreekumar Verma, Footprints on the Track by Noel Thomas, The Anglo-Indians of Madras by S Muthiah, Midnight’s Orphans by Glenn D’Cruz, The Call of the Blood by N Natarajan, Britain’s Anglo Indians by Rochelle Almeida, Black & White by Bryan Peppin and Haunting India by Margaret Deefholts. The authors will be present to launch their books. 
 The event will be held on January 8 at Loyola College from 10 am to 1 pm.

