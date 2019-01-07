Manual scavenging? Tanker driver and cleaner choke to death in septic tank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking case, two men died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at a factory in SIPCOT, Thirumazhisai, on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Vivekanandan (27), a sewage tanker driver and Veera (25), his assistant.

A factory manufacturing brake shoes for cars had hired the duo to clean the septic tank at their premises, on Sunday.

According to police, Veera first went inside the 15-feet-deep tank. As he did not respond for over 20 minutes, Vivekanandan also went inside. As the duo did not return for a long time, the security staff informed fire officials and cops.

Fire personnel found the men had been asphyxiated and their bodies were brought out from the tank. Later, Vellavedu police sent the bodies to government hospital for an autopsy.

A senior police officer said the men were equipped with all the materials needed to clean the tank. A case has been registered and investigation is on.