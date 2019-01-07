Minister Benjamin kicks off Pongal gift distribution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin kicked off the Pongal gift distribution for the ration card holders in Walajabad and Sriperumpudur on Sunday. The distribution of Pongal gifts commenced at a ration shop in Valajabath. During the occasion, P Benjamin said, “A total of 7 lakh and 861 ration card holders will be given the Pongal gift in Kancheepuram district at the cost of `78.95 crore.

The cardholders will be given Rs 1,000 cash support along with raw rice, sugar and other items.” P Ponniah, district collector, Kancheepuram, spoke on the occasion. “The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to distribute the Pongal gift in all ration shops to the ration card holders without any trouble. I request the ration card holders to get the Pongal gift at their respective ration shops and celebrate the festival in a grand manner,” he stressed.