Soon, sleeper class coaches to be fitted with CCTV cams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All LHB sleeper coaches, which will be rolled out later this year by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), will come fitted with CCTV cameras. Former General Manager of ICG Sudhanshu Mani, who retired last week, told Express that this was part of measures taken to improve passenger safety and security. “Cameras will be fitted at entry and exit points of all sleeper coaches,” he said. AC coaches already have this facility.

According to official records, from April 1 to December 31 last year, the ICF has rolled out 2,333 coaches, a majority of which are LHB sleeper coaches.

“Until two years ago, the capacity of ICF was just 1,700 coaches,” Sudhanshu said. “The infrastructure of the unit has improved tremendously in the last two and a half years, as a result of which we are geared to make 3,000 coaches in the next one year and it should increase to 3300 in another two years,” added Mani.