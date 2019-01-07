Home Cities Chennai

Soon, sleeper class coaches to be fitted with CCTV cams

According to official records, from April 1 to December 31 last year, the ICF has rolled out 2,333 coaches, a majority of which are LHB sleeper coaches. 

Published: 07th January 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

LHB

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All LHB sleeper coaches, which will be rolled out later this year by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), will come fitted with CCTV cameras. Former General Manager of ICG Sudhanshu Mani, who retired last week, told Express that this was part of measures taken to improve passenger safety and security. “Cameras will be fitted at entry and exit points of all sleeper coaches,” he said. AC coaches already have this facility. 

According to official records, from April 1 to December 31 last year, the ICF has rolled out 2,333 coaches, a majority of which are LHB sleeper coaches. 

“Until two years ago, the capacity of ICF was just 1,700 coaches,” Sudhanshu said. “The infrastructure of the unit has improved tremendously in the last two and a half years, as a result of which we are geared to make 3,000 coaches in the next one year and it should increase to 3300 in another two years,” added Mani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LHB sleeper coaches Integral Coach Factory CCTV cameras Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp