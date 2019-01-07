The life of Ramana Maharshi in 40 minutes 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The screening hall at MM preview theatre in Kodambakkam was filled with a motley group of seekers. They gathered to watch a 40 minutes documentary on the life and teachings of their spiritual master Ramana Maharshi, a saint who spent most of his life at Thiruvannamalai.

A fan of real-life heroes, A Balakrishnan, founder of Ramana Communications, directed the documentary. Speaking about the thought process that went behind his current project, Balakrishnan said, “I’ve been following Ramana Maharshi’s teachings for a long time. He does not believe in motivational talks rather keeps to himself. The idea of doing a film had been there for almost five years. With his blessings, we completed it in a week. A lot of research went behind it for five months. We received immense support from Sri Ramana Ashram in Thiruvannamalai. Dheenadayalan, the actor, is 80 years old. The enthusiasm he showed at this age was motivating. He would walk ahead of us, and walking bare body at this age was unbelievable.”

Ramana Maharshi, often referred to as Bhagavan, with reverence by his followers, was always clad in a white cloth, and body smeared with vibuthi. With the help of a walking stick, he would be seen walking around the hills barefoot. Speaking about his experience, actor Deenadayalan said, “I’ve acted in 53 films so far. This is special and auspicious. Those six days of shooting were enriching. I did not have to tweak my voice or attitude to get into the character. I could bring the best out of the character I played. I feel blessed.”

The film takes us through the life of this staunch devotee of Lord Shiva at Thiruvannamalai, and his daily life until his death on April 14, 1950.

Right from his principles to casual conversations with his disciples, it was a delight to watch the life led by Maharshi. The team hopes to take this film to a larger audience to spread the greatness of the saint.