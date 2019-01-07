Tough times for Chennai after 5 months?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water levels in city’s reservoirs have dwindled to 12 per cent of their total capacity and will sustain Chennai’s drinking water needs only till July 2019, said officials.

As of Friday, combined capacity of Red Hills, Cholavaram, Poondi and Chembarambakkam tanks stood at 1351 Mcft against 4912 Mcft recorded at the same time last year. The city is being supplied with 180MLD of Cauvery water from Veeranam Tank in Cuddalore and 200MLD from the desalination plants. “We are planning to approach our counterparts in Andhra Pradesh to seek 1-1.5 Tmcft of Krishna water by January end. We have 1.4 Tmcft of water in Veeranam as of now. With this we can manage till July. We also plan to draw 40 MLD from quarries in Erumaiyur and Sikkarayapuram and 30 MLD from three lakes of Retteri, Perumbakkam and Ayanambakkam,” said a senior Metrowater official.

Chennai has been supplied with 675 MLD of water on alternate days for two years now against a requirement of 1000-1200MLD. In Chennai, the average amount of water used per day, per person, in one year is 108 litres -- the WHO prescribed minimum limit is 150 Litre per Capita Per Day.