Home Cities Chennai

Tough times for Chennai after 5 months?

As of Friday, combined capacity of Red Hills, Cholavaram, Poondi and Chembarambakkam tanks stood at 1351 Mcft against 4912 Mcft recorded at the same time last year.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water levels in city’s reservoirs have dwindled to 12 per cent of their total capacity and will sustain Chennai’s drinking water needs only till July 2019, said officials.

As of Friday, combined capacity of Red Hills, Cholavaram, Poondi and Chembarambakkam tanks stood at 1351 Mcft against 4912 Mcft recorded at the same time last year. The city is being supplied with 180MLD of Cauvery water from Veeranam Tank in Cuddalore and 200MLD from the desalination plants. “We are planning to approach our counterparts in Andhra Pradesh to seek 1-1.5 Tmcft of Krishna water by January end. We have 1.4 Tmcft of water in Veeranam as of now. With this we can manage till July. We also plan to draw 40 MLD from quarries in Erumaiyur and Sikkarayapuram and 30 MLD from three lakes of Retteri, Perumbakkam and Ayanambakkam,” said a senior Metrowater official.

Chennai has been supplied with 675 MLD of water on alternate days for two years now against a requirement of 1000-1200MLD. In Chennai, the average amount of water used per day, per person, in one year is 108 litres -- the WHO prescribed minimum limit is 150 Litre per Capita Per Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water levels Chennai’s drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp