Will decide PM candidate after polls: Sanjay S Dutt

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sanjay S Dutt, general secretary of All India Congress Committee and the in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, toured the State over the last three days to understand the pulse of people and party cadres. Express caught up with him to find out the grand old party’s plans for Tamil Nadu. Here are the excerpts of the interview...

Sanjay S Dutt

What is the message you conveyed to your cadres?

During my tour, I urged our cadres to strengthen the booth-level functionaries and appoint booth agents in each and every booth across the State, which is the formula we have followed in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Booth agents will play a crucial role during the election day and can prevent fake votes and ensure proper voting.

How many booth agents have been appointed in the State?

Overall, we have appointed agents for 75 to 80 per cent booth in the State.In some districts, they have completed more than 95 per cent works for appointing the agents.

What have you learned from your cadres and the common public in Tamil Nadu from your tour?

People of Tamil Nadu are angry with the EPS-OPS government and Modi government. The State government is being remote-controlled by Modi. They are dancing to Modi’s tunes. They have destroyed the self-respect of Tamils. People are feeling insulted. There is a huge anti-BJP and anti-Modi wave is prevailing in the State due to the indifferent attitude of Centre.

What is the opinion of the people of Tamil Nadu over the BJP-led government?

Common people, industrialists, students... all of them have realised that under the Modi government, no one is doing their job. Take the Rafale issue for instance. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley talks on it while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitaraman stays silent. Nirmala Sitaraman talks on matters of finance. Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is the Minister for Law, answers matters relating to Home Ministry. No minister is doing his job.

What is the opinion of the people of Tamil Nadu on Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi is a people’s candidate. Whether it is farmers or labourers, students or women, only one leader is reaching out to all sections of the population and standing by them. Over the period of time, they realised they were being cheated and betrayed by Modi, who has adopted a pro-rich, pro-corporate policy. Rahul Gandhi has, meanwhile, emerged as the one and only alternative. People see him as a leader who will fulfil their aspirations.

How do you see DMK president MK Stalin’s proposal of Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate of the anti-BJP national alliance?

Rahul Gandhi, personally himself, has never said he wants to be PM. It is what people want. People want to see Rahul Gandhi as PM. Our present concentration is to consolidate all democratic secular forces. As a Congress soldier, definitely I want to see my leader as the next Prime Minister, which is the wish of the people. But, all leaders should sit together after the election and in the interest of the people of the country a decision will be taken in a unanimous manner.