Chennai: Woman molested by 3 MRTS staff at Taramani station

The incident happened at around 9 pm Saturday, when the woman was found talking to her male friend at the ground floor of the railway station.

Published: 07th January 2019 06:38 AM

CHENNAI: MRTS stations continue to be a nightmare for women. On Saturday, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested at the Taramani station by three men working with the MRTS — one as railway commercial clerk and two others in contractual positions. Police have arrested two suspects. 

The incident happened at around 9 pm Saturday, when the woman was found talking to her male friend at the ground floor of the railway station. Railway contract workers Lukas (22) and Sriram (23) caught them and accused them of misbehaving in public place. When the couple objected, the workers took them to the on-duty commercial staff, Logeshwaran (28) under the pretext of an inquiry.
Logeshwaran held an ‘inquiry’ in his cabin and demanded `5,000 in return for not informing their parents and police. 

“As the woman refused to pay money, the trio allegedly threatened the boy to leave the station and then took her to a dark room on the second floor where they abused her,” said an investigation officer quoting the victim.    

The woman managed to escape from the place and informed RPF through their helpline. The Egmore Government Railway police registered a case, which subsequently led to the arrest of Logeshwaran and Lukas, who works as an elevator operator. They are searching for Sriram.

Police suspect the trio could have extorted money from several other couples. A senior railway official said the staff would be suspended after due procedures. “Except railway staff, no other person can be taken inside the commercial cabin,” he said. 

‘Security will be beefed at MRTS stations’
Railways has ordered an internal probe into the incident. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Louis Amuthan said surveillance would be tightened at MRTS stations. The trio were charged with robbery, criminal intimidation and use of crimial force with the intent of outraging the modesty of a woman

