‘A change in the mindset of people is necessary’

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Seated in a conference room with seven Brazillian social entrepreneurs, the energy in the room was electric. Each woman was a force to be reckoned with in their country – from working with orphans to children, to other socially vulnerable groups, the team was in Tamil Nadu upon the invitation of Ignite Foundation to see the viability of their projects in the country in accordance with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030.

Led by Susana Sakamoto, the team consisted of Marcela Bacchin, Juliana Ribeiro, Yue Ji, Liziane Silva, Denise Maellaro and Petrina Santos. CE speaks to them on education, healthcare, and social entrepreneurship.

Bridging the divide

The divide between public education and private education, explained Susana, was similar to that in India. Private education, while costing more, sheltered students from seeing the ground realities in Brazil — some states in north-east Brazil had only one school, with teachers ill-equipped and improperly trained to teach them. Some schools lack infrastructure and access to clean environments, with a few children being unable to read and write at 15 years old. The UN’s SDGs for 2030 lists quality education and literacy as an important marker for growth.

“We have in Brazil some initiatives connecting the private sector with the public sector. Private investors and foundations are investing in education, to train teachers and develop the public system. I don’t know if they are enough, but they are a start,” said Denise.The delegation was very impressed with the inclusion of meditation and yoga in Indian schools, as well as separate classes for ethics and morals, which is not common in Brazil. “India and Brazil are similar in the sense that children are taught how to be employees, not employers. This is a mindset I think needs to change,” said Susana.

Efficiency and empathy

During the course of their visit, the delegates visited various parts of Chennai and will visit cities like Salem and Coimbatore. Healthcare in Brazil is unique due to the existence of waiting lists, which the delegates explain can lead to people losing out on important and life-saving treatment, and at times even leading to death.

A lawyer herself, Juliana explained that she has seen many people caught up in these waiting lines seeking legal recourse. Once a court analyses their case, which is usually done while the patient is ill, and issues an order instructing hospitals to provide treatment to these people, only then do most get the treatment. This causes a debate in the minds of patients on which course of action to choose — whether to visit the court or visit the hospital.

“I looked at the numbers, which said that India had 0.7 doctors for 100 million people, and Brazil has 2 doctors per 100 million. Having this higher number is not enough. Here, we see that there is a push from the doctors to be very efficient. I feel a lot of compassion in their work, and they’re so willing to serve,” said Liziane.

Role and role models

It is the existence of these issues that remind the women of the importance of their role as social entrepreneurs. According to Liziane, the founder of Ink, a social business that offers project management services to NGOs, the title of ‘social entrepreneur’ is important. “As social entrepreneurs, we impact people’s lives and ensure there is a systematic change in their mindset. I went to a convention where the topic was, ‘What is social entrepreneurship?’, and to me, it means that we can influence people to think differently,” said Liziane, who has worked in the field for 14 years.