A synergy of dance perspectives

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: Two dancers and friends, Vijay Palaparty and Nalini Prakash have travelled together to explore different ways of using Bharatanatyam in real life. Their aim is to make dance relevant and enhance the experience of even someone with no background in this art form. The result of their companionship of over ten years is Spilling Ink, —brainchild of Vijay — a US-based multi-arts organisation that presents multi-disciplinary literary, visual and performing art projects of India and the diaspora. The organisation, started in 2007, educates participants and engage audience to deepen their understanding of India’s artistic and cultural contributions in the United States and around the world.

As part of the Margazhi season, the duo had a lecture, film, workshop and dance performance scheduled for the rasikas for two-days. City-based artiste Nalini, a disciple of Sudharani Raghupathy, currently pursuing a PhD in Dance Movement Therapy. Nalini has been performing at the Margazhi festival since 1970s. “I want to use the tangible skills and movements in dance to create positive connections among school children. I will conduct a workshop on facilitating and nurturing healthy communication in an academic ecosystem for kids and parents, considering the incidents of bullying and other activities have increased. I’ve spent my lifetime studying how non-verbal expressions can be used as a tool to help children with autism and cerebral palsy,” says Nalini.

In an effort to take dance to a larger audience, the duo has been breaking down components of the art through story-telling and visual elements, while retaining the mythologies and basic principles. Talking about his upcoming dance production ‘A letter to my teacher’, Kuchipidi dancer, Vijay says, “This performance is an ode to my Kuchipudi teacher Uma Rama Rao who passed away in 2016. It sort of takes me 26 years back when I was a student. I’ve used my experience of past and present learnings. It’s more like revisiting the process in a matured way and with an evolved philosophy.” Vijay travelled to India with Colgate University’s India Study Group in 1999. Part of his course work included studying with Sudharani Raghupathy and that was when he met Nalini. Born in Chennai, Vijay currently resides in the US.

Their schedule included a movie screening titled Srishti Layankari. “The theme revolves around the perspectives of good and bad energy. The backdrop will have mythological references of stories on creation and destruction with quotes from Indian epics,” says Vijay.

