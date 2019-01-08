Behind green walls

Home Cities Chennai

Green walls can improve air quality, especially in closed, air-conditioned buildings

By  Mayukhini Pande
Express News Service

CHENNAI : One of the most conspicuous green trends last year was the emergence of spectacular green walls across Indian cities. From acting as bio-lungs in public spaces to making a brand statement in corporate buildings, green walls have started playing versatile roles in urban architecture.  

VISUAL STATEMENTS
The original intent behind going vertical with plants may have been shrinking urban spaces. But, their growing popularity is more due to the grand visual statement they make. Most green walls are used as feature walls in hotel and corporate lobbies or as facades to enhance the perceived value of a building.

FUNCTIONAL BENEFITS
Of course, there are many functional benefits. They can improve air quality, especially in closed, air-conditioned buildings. They can act as noise barriers in bustling workplaces. As facades, they also cool buildings, reducing energy consumption. In fact, Tokyo has made it mandatory for construction projects with a footprint above 1,000 square metres to green their walls and rooftops. This is because collectively, they act as massive urban air-conditioners, by reducing the ‘urban heat island’ effect generated from all the concrete.

CHALLENGES
There are things customers should know before getting on the bandwagon. First, they are maintenance intensive. They require regular watering, pruning, fertilisation and plant replacement. It is highly inadvisable to sign up for them without having someone with knowledge to maintain them. Second, green walls may look deceptively simple, but involve many design considerations. Does the design need waterproofing to protect the supporting wall? Are the plants selected based on the different light conditions? Does the drainage take care of spots where water might stagnate? 

MAINTENANCE
There are new, maintenance-free alternatives like green walls made from stabilised mosses that need no watering. While their upfront cost is higher, their lifetime cost turns out to be less than half. However, these are viable only in indoor environments.

‘WILD WEST’ MARKET
Since green walls are relatively new to India, there is still a lack of standards and best practices. The surge in their demand has led to the emergence of many vendors, not all of whom are qualified to understand their design complexities or geared up for long term maintenance.

This makes it something of a ‘Wild West’ phase in the market, with the risk that a few poorly managed projects can turn market sentiments against a great product. Technology-wise, green walls are ready for deployment at scale. But, it is the early consumer experiences with different service providers that will really decide how green their future is.
(The author is co-founder of greenopia.co)

