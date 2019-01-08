Chennai Literary Festival begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sixth edition of the Chennai Literary Festival, organised by the Chennai Literary Association and University of Madras, kickstarted at the varsity campus on Tuesday.The three-day festival will be host to a range of competitions and events including story writing, poetry writing, elocution and quiz among others. The events will be held in various colleges across the city.

According to Meena Kumari, the co-ordinator for this year’s festival, over 30 colleges in and around the city have joined hands with the association to conduct the festival. “Various literary events happened as a prelude to the main festival at Ethiraj College for Women, where more than 1,500 students from several colleges in Chennai and suburbs participated,” she said, adding that the festival aims at promoting arts among students. While the first edition of the festival was held only in English, this year, the association has dedicated Wednesday to Tamil literary events.

Workshops on 32 subjects including Dalit studies, digital humanities, literary theory, literature and ecology and translation will be held during the course of these three days.The winners of various competitions will receive their awards at the valedictory function, which will be held on Thursday at JBAS College for Women. Actor Ponvannan will be the chief guest and writer Aazhi Senthil Nathan will be the guest of honour.