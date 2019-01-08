Home Cities Chennai

Cops remand fake doctor for cheating patients at Chennai government hospital

B Sharmila, from Tiruttani had been wandering around the hospital wearing a doctor's coat and bearing a fake identity card.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday remanded a 26-year-old woman for posing as a doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai and cheating patients for over a month.

The police apprehended the woman after a patient's mother filed a complaint alleging that the woman had cheated them of Rs 800 last month.

According to police, B Sharmila, from Tiruttani had been wandering around the hospital wearing a doctor's coat and bearing a fake identity card. "On December 28, she demanded Rs 800 from Lakshmi, the elderly mother of a patient admitted at the hospital for treatment and disappeared. She checked Lakshmi's son and took the money, claiming it was for a scan," police said.

When Lakshmi spotted the woman again in the hospital, she handed her over to the police outpost.

On being questioned, Sharmila reportedly confessed that she had been wandering around the hospital for over a month. "She had married a close relative claiming to be a doctor working at RGGGH. He would drop her at the Tiruttani railway station every day and pick her up. She would come back around 3 pm saying her duty hours were over," police said.

However, Sharmila did not have a previous criminal record and hails from a middle-class family. "She posed as a doctor only to cheat her husband and her family. She confessed that she had taken money from Lakshmi as she had absolutely no money with her that day. Her parents were summoned and questioned. Later she was remanded in the evening," police added.

