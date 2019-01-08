Expert explains

Home Cities Chennai

Arecent central government order listed a number of agencies that can intercept any computer communications.

By Justice K Chandru
CHENNAI: Arecent central government order listed a number of agencies that can intercept any computer communications. Does that mean my e-mails can be read by these agencies even without any notice to me? Or is there a similar procedure, like a search warrant that is required in case any government agencies want to search my premises?

— K Janakiraman

Already your mails are watched by Google. This is one more interception. Even on suspicion or grounds of crime or espionage your mails can be watched by the intelligence agencies. Now they are only expanding the noose. You must remember that you are not living in an absolute freedom of expression. I hope Supreme Court will interfere with the latest antic of the central government.

 

I have a vacant land near Chennai, but I reside in another town. I heard that lot of brokers/builders are visiting my land plot and bringing prospective buyers and negotiating with them. How can I caution the registration department and prospective buyers against any fraudulent registration of my property?

— Name withheld on request

You can give an advertisement and also put up a notice board in that plot stating that any person dealing with the property will be prosecuted and the land belongs to you. You can also file a writ petition against the registration department not to register the property without any notice to you.

 

Pensioners are also made to pay Income Tax, but not entitled to take loans. The Supreme Court in its judgement on September 17, 1982 said pension is not an income. Then why are the pensioners made to pay income tax?

— Professor KK Lakshmanan

Your understanding of the Supreme Court Judgment (DS Nakara’s case ) is wrong. Pension is also liable for income tax. First 25% may be exempted.

Justice K Chandru is a former  judge of the Madras High Court expertexplains@gmail.com

