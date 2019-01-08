Get your dog to adjust to change slowly

Srividhya S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : People assume that dogs can easily bear the cold and romp in the snow and ice because they have fur. That is not necessarily true especially since your dog is used to the warmer climate and has adapted accordingly.First, consult a vet to ensure that your dog gets all the required supplements for the cold weather.

Low temperature aggravates conditions like arthritis and in some cases, also reduces immunity. Excessive exposure can also result in frostbite and hypothermia which may not be immediately visible. Your vet will also be able to recommend healthy foods that can help with the required calories during winter without putting on additional weight.

Just like humans, dogs have sensitive areas like the feet, ears, nose and belly areas which are quickly affected by extreme low temperatures and it is critical to protect them as much as possible.

Using winter clothing like jackets and boots can protect your dog not only from the low temperatures, but also the chemicals that are used to melt the ice and snow. Keep your dog indoors especially during excessive weather conditions like snow, sleet and freezing rains. Regularly groom your dog’s coat and paws to remove dirt from snow and slush accumulation and avoid infections.

Plan your travel so that your dog can get used to the climate change gradually. Spring or fall usually are good times as the temperature is neither too hot nor too cold. Do your research on the area you intend to live in. Know your dog’s limits for tolerance and act accordingly.

Every dog is different even if they are from the same breed and their general ability to handle these external conditions varies based on your dog’s health and personality. Usually, they know and will let you know when it is time to get back inside. Be patient with the change.