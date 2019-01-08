Going gaga over those robotic moves

Home Cities Chennai

A man taps the screen of his iPad, and the robot before him begins to move forward.

By Rochana Mohan
CHENNAI: A man taps the screen of his iPad, and the robot before him begins to move forward. The blades of the AgriBot, a machine designed to help farmers weed their fields, begin to turn, and the faux-grass placed before the robot is immediately cut to a level. This was only one of the many robots displayed at the Robo Expo 2019, hosted by SP Robotics at Santhome Higher Secondary School this Sunday.

The display of AgriBot and 
SwachhBot at the expo

According to SP Robotics CEO Sneha Priya, the expo was a chance for children to understand the importance of robotics and automation. As seen with the case of the AgriBot, a group of farmers from Hosur approached SP Robotics in 2016, asking for assistance with weeding. A cost-intensive process, weeding would involve a lot of manual labour in the hot sun between crop harvests. “I come from a small farming village in Tiruchy, and when I found out that I would be helping to make a robot that would help farmers with weeding, I was very excited,” said Manoj Kumar, a second year Mechatronics student at SRM Kattankulathur. The 19-year-old, who was studying in class 12 during the process of developing the robot, worked with eight other students to create the AgriBot.

After researching the practices adopted in China and the US, the students developed a roller with a bent edge to help remove the weeds in a farm that followed a row irrigation system. The students took two months to finalise the design, and visited the farmers regularly during the process. The assembly and production of the machine was overseen by the Research & Development team at SP Robotics. “The students worked on the design themselves. They suggested the use of a bent blade. We only oversaw the acquisition of the materials. It is amazing that they were able to come up with real-time solutions to issues in the world,” said Chandra Kumar, Head of Product Development, SP Robotics.

Another machine developed by the students was the SwachhBot, made by 25 students with the intention to help the Swachh Bharath Mission, and was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SwachhBot uses a steel rake to pull garbage on the beach into a pipe. This system allows even smaller debris, such as packets and cups, to be collected effectively. “We wanted to do our bit to help our country. We were all very surprised when the PM congratulated us,” said Navin Arul, a member of the team and second year Mechatronics student at SRM Kattankulathur.

