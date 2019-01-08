Home Cities Chennai

Landfill fire not a coincidence: Residents

The landfill smouldered for more than three hours on Sunday releasing toxic fumes over the area before being put out.

Published: 08th January 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claim to have alerted the fire department at around 6.30 pm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chitlapakkam landfill caught fire for the second time since biomining operations began at the facility in February 2018. Residents refuse to believe it’s a coincidence. The landfill smouldered for more than three hours on Sunday releasing toxic fumes over the area before being put out.

Residents claim that the landfill was torched to reduce the biomining burden. Thirty years of non-biodegradable waste is being transported out of the landfill from February last year, and work is expected to be completed in a month’s time.

“The landfill has been set on fire to cut costs on transporting loads of garbage from the landfill to the biomining site,” said Sunil Jayaraman, a local activist, who was among the first to reach the site once it burst into flames at around 6 pm.

Residents claim to have alerted the fire department at around 6.30 pm with the help of the local police. However, the fire engines, from the fire station which is less than three kilometres away reached the spot only at 8.45 pm.

“This clearly shows that the fire department was told to stay away so the fire could burn the remaining trash at the site,” said Jayaraman, claiming that firemen who finally reached the spot told them that they had another fire to attend to.

It is learned that the fire station in Tambaram Sanitorium has six fire tenders. “This excuse that there was another high priority fire to attend to is unacceptable,” said David Manohar, a local activist.

Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat executive officer P Venkatesan downplayed the fire and said that it could have been caused by an unstubbed beedi or cigarette. Venkatesan claiming that the fire department responded late because the fire alert was delayed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitlapakkam landfill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp