Landfill fire not a coincidence: Residents

CHENNAI: The Chitlapakkam landfill caught fire for the second time since biomining operations began at the facility in February 2018. Residents refuse to believe it’s a coincidence. The landfill smouldered for more than three hours on Sunday releasing toxic fumes over the area before being put out.

Residents claim that the landfill was torched to reduce the biomining burden. Thirty years of non-biodegradable waste is being transported out of the landfill from February last year, and work is expected to be completed in a month’s time.

“The landfill has been set on fire to cut costs on transporting loads of garbage from the landfill to the biomining site,” said Sunil Jayaraman, a local activist, who was among the first to reach the site once it burst into flames at around 6 pm.

Residents claim to have alerted the fire department at around 6.30 pm with the help of the local police. However, the fire engines, from the fire station which is less than three kilometres away reached the spot only at 8.45 pm.

“This clearly shows that the fire department was told to stay away so the fire could burn the remaining trash at the site,” said Jayaraman, claiming that firemen who finally reached the spot told them that they had another fire to attend to.

It is learned that the fire station in Tambaram Sanitorium has six fire tenders. “This excuse that there was another high priority fire to attend to is unacceptable,” said David Manohar, a local activist.

Chitlapakkam Town Panchayat executive officer P Venkatesan downplayed the fire and said that it could have been caused by an unstubbed beedi or cigarette. Venkatesan claiming that the fire department responded late because the fire alert was delayed.