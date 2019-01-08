Mylapore festival to host flavours of Madras

Home Cities Chennai

Vincent D’Souza, TT Srinivasaraghavan and S Sivakumar launched t-shirts and bags

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mylapore is all set to be draped in the colours of celebration as the 17th edition of the four-day long Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival is all set to kick off on Thursday around the Kapali Temple and at the Nageswara Rao Park. The festival which is one of the most well-known street festivals  will feature around 40 events that range from mikeless kutcheris at Nageswara Rao Park, puppet shows, Tamil plays, traditional dance dramas, Pulli Kolam, rangoli and traditional games competition in addition to food, heritage and temple walks. 

“Over the 16 years of the festival, we have expanded in terms of locations, events and participants. The festival is today an integral part of the Chennai Margazhi calendar, attracting a wide cross-section of people to savour the ‘Flavour of Madras,’” said TT Srinivasaraghavan, MD, Sundaram Finance. 

Children and youth have been an integral part of the festival, which makes it a unique, said Vincent D’Souza, director, Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival.

“We have created children specials this year with a kids kolam contest, Pallankuzhi and Dayakattam contests, art and craft workshops and traditional games mela. A new addition this year is the rangoli contest on the North Mada Street for the first time at the festival,” he said.In keeping with the tradition over the last nine years, Sundaram Finance will be handing out 10,000 environment friendly cloth bags with eco-friendly messages. 

“This year, as a precursor to the ban, we will hand 1,000 cloth bags to vendors and shopkeepers on the Mada Streets asking them to give it to their customers at the time of purchase to encourage the use of cloth bags. During the four days of the festival, we will be handing 10,000 cloth bags with eco-friendly messages thus taking the total cloth bags distributed over the last 10 years to 1 lakh,” said S Sivakumar, vice president, Sundaram Finance. The festival concludes on Sunday. For more details, visit the festival website: www.mylaporefestival.com

