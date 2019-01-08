On a green trail

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stand-alone clock tower trail

Modelled on the lines of European ideals in the 18th and 19th centuries, these structures now stand as mute witness to the days when daily activities of people centered around them on an hourly basis. At present only six of them survive and the trail route is within the city limits.

Location

Tondiarpet, Mint, Pattalam, Vepery, Royapettah, and Thiruvanmiyur (ECR Road). Trail Distance: 27 km

Cannon trail

Cannons have had a role to play in most of the battlefields of the past. While the display of cannon in military establishments and certain public offices showcased the might of the state, it decorated the museums as reminiscent of military history. A trail encompassing these cannons is certainly worth on a weekend.

Location

Government Museum, Fort Museum, Agurchand Mansion (Mount Road), Naval Officer Mess, Amir Mahal, PWD Building (Old Jail Road), Kovalam. Dargah, Sadras Fort.

Trail Distance: 78 km

Locks of Buckingham canal trail

Built during the British rule, the canal was once a landmark waterway. The locks played a vital role in making the canal navigable. A ride to these locks makes up an interesting trail with some sectors providing excellent off-road experience.

Location

On Swami Sivananda Salai, Kotturpuram near MRTS Station, Muttukadu Boat Jetty, Thiruvidanthai, Edaiyur near Mahabalipuram.

Trail Distance: 65 km

Police heritage trail

Our city has a rich legacy when it comes to police heritage, be it their

formative years dating back to mid-1600s or their buildings that reflect the Victorian Era. The city is host to a number of centuries’— old police stations, a trail route covering these structures certainly symbolises this rich legacy.

Location

Washermanpet PS, North Beach PS, Chintadripet PS, Old Commissioner Office — Egmore, Triplicane PS, Kutchery Road PS, DGP Office.

Trail Distance: 19 km