Power supply to be cut tomorrow to carry out maintenance work

CHENNAI : For carrying out Maintenance work power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

ST.THOMAS MOUNT AREA

Magazine Road, Butt Road, Military Quarters and Hospital, Nandambakkam Main Road, Ramar Koil St, St Thomas Mount, Wood Creek County, Meenambakkam, Alandur, Nasarathpuram, Mount Poonamallee Road, Burma Colony and Sripuram Colony, Police Office Road.

ALWARTHIRUNAGAR

Brindavan Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Devikarumari Nagar, Part of Arcot Road, SVS Nagar 1st, 2nd Main Roads, Jai Nagar, East Kamakodi Nagar, Vani Nagar.

SEMBIUM, KODUNGAIYUR, MADHAVARAM, GANDHINAGAR, PERAMBUR EAST, KOLATHUR

TH Road, Teachers Colony, Muthumariamman Koil St, Kauveri Salai, MH Road, Chinna Kuzhandhai St (1 to 4), Raja St, SSV Kovil St, Kamaraj Salai, GNT Road (part), Gandhi Nagar St (1 to 4), Jambuli st, Kattabomman Main Road, Kattabomman St (1 to 9), RV Nagar, Seetharaman Nagar, Kamaraj Salai, St. Mary’s Road, Sivasankaran St, KKR Avenue, Pallavan Salai, TVK Nagar (part), Gowthamapuram Housing Board, Jawahar St, Rani Ammayar St, MPC St, EB Road, Singara Mudali St, Indira Nagar West, Chinnathamburan St, KKR Nagar, Ambakkar Nagar, Mictic Colony, Kannabiraan Kovil St, Talco Leather Estate, Jambuli Colony, KKR Town and Garden, Palaniyappa Nagar, Thapal Petti, Veerapandian St, Kamarajar Nagar (1 to 9), Gandhiji St (1 to 7), Renukkamman Kovil St (1 to 5), MPM St, BB Road, Nelvayal Road, Perambur High Road, Erukanchery, Madhavaram area, Ponniammanmedu area, Leather Estate (entire area), Karunanithi Nagar (entire area), 200 Feet Ring Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Muthatamil Nagar, Kolathur area, Periyar Nagar, Vysarpadi, Maduma Nagar, Kakaji Nagar.

KODUNGAIYUR

Krishnamoorthi Nagar, Annai Sandhya Nagar, Gandhi St, Anna St, Vivekananda St, Selvaraj St, Lingesa St, Murugan St, Lenin St, Lakshmi St, Navroj St, Saravanan St, Loganathan St, Valluvar St, Sannathi St, Bavani Amman Koil St, Jawahar St, Subramani St, Ambedkar St, TVK Link Road, Padamavathi St, Balakrishnan St, Malliswari St, Sarvapalli St, Kakanji St, Palani St, Balaji St, Thirumal St, Srinivasa St, Loorthumadha St.

MANALI AREA

Kamaraj Salai, Chinnasekkadu, Baljipalayam, Parthasarathy St, KK Thazhai, Avurikkollaimedu. —ENS