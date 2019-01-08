Practice of Rajyoga brings balance between various hormones

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the last few years, the practice of relaxation has become quite popular owing to a high level of stress prevalent in modern society where values are changing fast, and fear of competition and insecurity haunts many who struggle to sustain their positioning in the market.

According to psychiatrists, when the mind is constantly bombarded by stimuli, it becomes overloaded and exhausted. Under such a condition, we might not be aware of what we are doing, but by constantly thinking and worrying, we end up using tremendous amounts of energy thereby draining ourselves with no stamina at all. Hence, it is important to set aside some time every day for the mind to unwind and recoup its energies by way of relaxation.

Over the years, the concept of relaxation has undergone a series of makeovers just like a simple cup of coffee, which has become a lifestyle drink. Similarly, relaxation is often presented these days as something more powerful than it is and sold as a cure-all.

However, at its core, relaxation doesn’t require any fancy surroundings to do what it does. Still, many people are willing to pay a premium for the hype, for the false promise that they are buying something truly special, new and unique, that the simple act they are performing will actually produce real deliverance, change their personalities, perfect their spiritual lives, fill their internal void.

However amid all these trappings, one does not understand the fact that complete mental and physical relaxation comes only with an inner tuning to a higher source. Most of us including psychiatrists, physical yoga teachers and clinicians do not know that the hypothalamus is the locus of mind or soul which is the real culprit in this whole game of creating stress, tension or anxiety within us.

The soul or mind is an intelligent and conscious entity which thinks. Thus when the soul has thoughts of worry, fear, anxiety etc., its inner harmony gets disturbed and this, in turn, disturbs various nuclei in the hypothalamus, which in turn disturbs the whole system of endocrine glands, the hormonal balance and the autonomic nervous system along with visceral functions.

However, if the soul or mind withdraws itself from the adverse outer environment and negative attitudes by focussing its thoughts on its original nature which is peace and divinity, and directs its attention towards higher source — the Supreme, whose nature is absolute peace — it would then attain calmness and tranquillity.

This focussing of mind on a higher source is what we call ‘Meditation’ or ‘Rajyoga’ that releases tension on the nuclei of the hypothalamus due to peaceful thoughts and the state of withdrawal from the body and influences it through continuous feedback of slow, rhythmic impulses. It also activates the functions of various endocrine glands and sets up a useful homeostatic balance between various hormones, thereby leading to good health and much more.

So flexible is this unique technique of Rajyoga that there is no need to lie down or sit in a particular posture to practice it. You can easily practice it even when you are at work or while walking or doing any activity. The whole idea is to set our mind in this posture, practising withdrawal and detachment when faced with problems which lead to hypertension and other mental-physical disorders.

What is required of you is to cogitate and ruminate the knowledge of soul in order to withdraw the mind from the memories of evil persons and evil events of this world and expose the mind to the Supreme, the ocean of peace. The body and mind are then automatically harmonised. This state of harmony, happy feelings, noble thoughts, holy emotions and proper outlook cures man of many diseases or reduces many ailments and helps him/her to recover easily and quickly. Dosen’t this sounds easy? Then go for it.